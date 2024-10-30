Summarize Simplifying... In short For the first time, New York City schools have declared Diwali, a significant five-day cultural festival, as a public holiday for its 1.1 million students.

NYC schools to close on Diwali

By Chanshimla Varah 03:17 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story In a historic move, New York City schools will remain shut on November 1 to observe the Hindu festival of Diwali. This marks the first time that the city's schools have recognized this holiday. The announcement was made by Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of the Mayor's Office for International Affairs. "This year Diwali is special. For the first time in history...schools will be closed on Friday, November 1 for...Diwali," said Chauhan.

Chauhan admitted that announcing a public holiday for the city's 1.1 million students was a difficult decision, but one that ultimately enables them to celebrate their cultural traditions without having to choose between school and festivities. "Diwali is not a one-day celebration; it's a five-day celebration," Chauhan explained. This new holiday allows students to fully engage in their cultural festivities without educational conflicts, he added.

The Diwali holiday's timing also comes as a relief for students after Halloween celebrations on October 31. Chauhan thanked Mayor Eric Adams for his contribution to making this historic declaration possible. "We are so proud; Mayor Eric Adams has declared this Diwali," he said. The official declaration of Diwali as a public school holiday was made in June under Adams's administration, emphasizing its significance as one of the largest festivals symbolizing light triumphing over darkness.