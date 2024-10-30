Summarize Simplifying... In short Super Typhoon Kong-rey is set to hit Taiwan, with severe weather conditions including intense downpours, flash floods, and landslides expected.

Despite the storm potentially weakening before landfall, Taiwan is preparing with 36,000 soldiers and over 6,000 first responders on standby for rescue and relief efforts.

The typhoon has already impacted the Philippines and poses a particular threat to Taiwan's remote mountainous villages due to their vulnerability to landslides.

Kong-rey is currently moving northwest over the Philippine Sea

Super Typhoon Kong-rey threatens Taiwan, landfall expected Thursday

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:03 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story Taiwan is preparing for the onslaught of Super Typhoon Kong-rey, which has rapidly intensified after hitting the Philippines. The storm is currently moving northwest over the Philippine Sea with winds reaching 240km/h, equivalent to a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) reports it has reached super-typhoon strength and is expected to make landfall early Thursday in Taitung on Taiwan's southeastern coast.

Typhoon Kong-rey may cover 'almost the whole' of Taiwan

Meteorologist Chu Mei-lin warned that "as the typhoon continues to move toward the northwest, almost the whole of Taiwan will be covered by the storm circle later tonight." The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning on Tuesday and land warnings for over half of Taiwan's counties by Wednesday noon. Despite forecasts that Kong-rey may weaken slightly before landfall, severe weather conditions are still anticipated.

Severe weather conditions expected, Taiwan prepares for impact

Chu has warned of intense downpours, flash flooding, storm surges and landslides as Kong-rey approaches. Waves could reach up to eight meters high upon landfall with heavy rainfall expected across Taiwan on Thursday, including in Taipei. In preparation for the super typhoon's impact, Taiwan's military has readied approximately 36,000 soldiers for rescue and relief efforts while over 6,000 first responders are also on standby according to the Central Emergency Operations Center.

Typhoon Kong-rey's impact on Philippines, Taiwan's vulnerability

Kong-rey, locally known as Leon, has already affected northern Luzon in the Philippines. The storm forced evacuations after Tropical Storm Trami's destruction last week, which killed at least 130. As of Wednesday morning, Kong-rey continues its journey toward Taiwan after skirting northern Luzon. Despite Taiwan's strong history of effective response to major typhoons, remote mountainous villages remain vulnerable to landslides due to their location.