Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a slow start, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' (BB3) has surpassed 'Singham Again' in earnings by its 17th day, with a total collection of ₹231cr.

While 'Singham Again' initially led with higher collections, BB3's daily earnings post-Week 1 helped it take the lead.

Interestingly, BB3 performed better outside Mumbai, while 'Singham Again' dominated the Mumbai circuit.

What's the story The star-studded film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, headlined by Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Madhuri Dixit, has reached a major milestone. In a mere 17 days since its release, the movie has raked in a whopping ₹231cr in India. This puts it ahead of its competitor Singham Again in box office collection for the first time, which currently sits at ₹230cr.

Despite a slow start, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has steadily picked up pace and crossed Singham Again by the end of its 17th day. Initially, Singham Again was leading the race with higher collections in the first week. But BB3 took over with better daily collections post-Week 1. Over its third weekend, BB3 continued to outperform the cop actioner with ₹5cr on Saturday and ₹6cr on Sunday (Singham Again collected ₹3.35cr and ₹4.15cr, respectively).

'BB3' dominates outside Mumbai, new release trails behind

Interestingly, Singham Again has fared better in the Mumbai circuit than other centers. In comparison, BB3 has witnessed better business in areas outside Mumbai. This week also saw the release of The Sabarmati Report which opened decently but couldn't overshadow the Diwali releases. However, the Vikrant Massey starrer also has the potential to eat into the shares of both Devgn and Aaryan's films.