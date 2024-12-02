'No water...': Indians stranded at Kuwait airport narrate ordeal
Several Indian passengers had a harrowing experience after their Gulf Air flight from Mumbai to Manchester was compelled to make an emergency landing at Kuwait Airport. The incident, which took place due to an engine fire, left passengers stuck for over 13 hours without proper accommodation or food. Arzoo Singh, one of the passengers on board, recounted the terrifying ordeal stating: "I saw the engine was on fire. There was smoke."
Indian Embassy intervenes in Kuwait airport crisis
The Indian Embassy in Kuwait intervened to help the stranded passengers. A team from the embassy remained at the airport to liaise with Gulf Air and provide assistance. As hotel accommodations were not available due to the ongoing Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, the passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges instead.
Passengers express frustration over inadequate support
Shivansh, a passenger, took to social media to express his anger over the absence of help for Indian passport holders. He pointed out that British nationals were given hotel accommodation since they are eligible for visas on arrival. Sai Samrat Anandapu, who was flying from Hyderabad to Manchester with a stop in Bahrain, also recounted his ordeal. He said an engine fire caused the emergency landing in Kuwait City after 1.5 hours of their flight.
Embassy confirms provision of food, water for stranded passengers
The Indian Embassy confirmed food and water were provided at the lounges for the stranded passengers. Attempts were made to arrange a flight from Kuwait to Manchester, which eventually took off at 4:34am local time on Monday. The embassy's proactive measures ensured passengers got necessary support till their departure. So far, Gulf Air is yet to issue a statement on the incident.