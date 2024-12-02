Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian passengers stranded at Kuwait airport due to an emergency landing were assisted by the Indian Embassy, which provided food, water, and arranged a flight to Manchester.

Passengers expressed frustration over the lack of support, contrasting their experience with British nationals who received hotel accommodations.

Despite the challenges, the embassy's efforts ensured passengers received necessary aid until their departure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place due to an engine fire

'No water...': Indians stranded at Kuwait airport narrate ordeal

By Snehil Singh 03:17 pm Dec 02, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Several Indian passengers had a harrowing experience after their Gulf Air flight from Mumbai to Manchester was compelled to make an emergency landing at Kuwait Airport. The incident, which took place due to an engine fire, left passengers stuck for over 13 hours without proper accommodation or food. Arzoo Singh, one of the passengers on board, recounted the terrifying ordeal stating: "I saw the engine was on fire. There was smoke."

Embassy response

Indian Embassy intervenes in Kuwait airport crisis

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait intervened to help the stranded passengers. A team from the embassy remained at the airport to liaise with Gulf Air and provide assistance. As hotel accommodations were not available due to the ongoing Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, the passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges instead.

Passenger complaints

Passengers express frustration over inadequate support

Shivansh, a passenger, took to social media to express his anger over the absence of help for Indian passport holders. He pointed out that British nationals were given hotel accommodation since they are eligible for visas on arrival. Sai Samrat Anandapu, who was flying from Hyderabad to Manchester with a stop in Bahrain, also recounted his ordeal. He said an engine fire caused the emergency landing in Kuwait City after 1.5 hours of their flight.

Embassy confirmation

Embassy confirms provision of food, water for stranded passengers

The Indian Embassy confirmed food and water were provided at the lounges for the stranded passengers. Attempts were made to arrange a flight from Kuwait to Manchester, which eventually took off at 4:34am local time on Monday. The embassy's proactive measures ensured passengers got necessary support till their departure. So far, Gulf Air is yet to issue a statement on the incident.