C-drama actor Zhao Lusi from 'Hidden Love' hospitalized

'Hidden Love' actor Zhao Lusi hospitalized; team suspends all work

06:04 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story Chinese actor Zhao Lusi, who is known worldwide for her performance in Hidden Love, was recently admitted to the hospital due to an unknown health condition. The news surfaced after a video of the 26-year-old being taken to the hospital in a wheelchair on December 18 went viral on social media. This has sparked concerns among fans about her health.

Official statement

Zhao's team confirmed work suspension for her recovery

Addressing the rising concerns, Zhao's management team issued a statement. They confirmed that all of her work commitments have been suspended to focus on her health and recovery. The statement read, "After Ms. Zhao Lusi confirmed to play the role of Ruan Yu in the project Lovers, she actively carried out preparatory work and fulfilled the purpose of the contract."

Health speculations

Zhao's sudden illness during 'Lovers' shoot sparked speculation

Reports indicate that Zhao fell ill while working on her latest project, Lovers. She was spotted looking weak and unsteady as she arrived at the hospital, assisted by her team. This has fueled online rumors of severe depression or a neurological condition as possible causes of her illness, with insiders citing work-related stress as a potential factor.

Statement details

'Give her space to rest physically and mentally'

The statement from Zhao's team further elaborated, "During the shooting period, Ms. Zhao Lusi devoted a lot of time and energy to this. On the 18th, Ms. Zhao Lusi suddenly felt unwell and went to the hospital for examination and treatment immediately." "She is currently following the doctor's orders for treatment." The team also requested fans to respect her privacy, saying, "We also hope that everyone who cares about Lusi will give her space to rest physically and mentally."