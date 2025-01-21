'Toxic': Yash's film faces legal action over alleged forest damage
What's the story
The makers of the Kannada film Toxic, starring Yash, are facing legal trouble after being accused of illegally felling trees on forest land.
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued to the individuals involved.
The minister added that further action will be taken once their responses are reviewed.
Here's everything you need to know about the controversy.
Land dispute
Forest land status controversy and de-notification request
Khandre said officials had incorrectly stated in an Interlocutory Application (IA) submitted to the Supreme Court in 2020 that the Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT)-owned forest land was no longer considered forest land.
They also sought de-notification approval without Cabinet permission.
"It has already been suggested to withdraw this IA. In the last Cabinet meeting, ex-post facto approval was given to withdraw the IA," Khandre said.
Allegations
'Toxic' film crew accused of illegal tree felling
The controversy started when Toxic's crew was accused of illegally felling trees in a reserve forest in Bengaluru's Peenya Plantation 1 and Plantation 2 to erect a film set on October 29, 2024.
Khandre revealed that Canara Bank had leased the land to the film crew after purchasing it from HMT.
The land sale and subsequent lease have now come under scrutiny over the illegal tree felling allegations.
Land value
Discrepancy in land value and future plans
Further, Khandre highlighted a discrepancy in the land's value.
He said HMT sold 160 acres of land to various organizations, including private ones, for ₹313 crore.
However, the certificate submitted to the Supreme Court back then mentioned the land's value as ₹14,300 crore.
Despite this discrepancy, Khandre stressed one can't put a price on this much-needed breathing space for Bengaluru city.
Reclamation plan
Government's plan to reclaim land and develop a park
Khandre announced plans to reclaim the land and develop a park-like Cubbon Park or Lalbagh on it.
He stressed this is the property of seven crore Kannadigas and urged all Kannadigas to support the government in protecting it.
"This is a much-needed breathing space for Bengaluru city. One cannot put a price on it," added Khandre, stressing the importance of preserving green spaces in urban areas.
Explanation
'Toxic' makers denied any wrongdoing
Earlier in October, KVN Productions, backing the film, strongly denied any wrongdoing.
Supreet, a representative from the production company, stated that no trees were harmed during filming and assured that a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Forest Department to clarify the situation.
Meanwhile, the upcoming film Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups—helmed by Geethu Mohandas—is scheduled for release in 2025 and will be Yash's 19th project.