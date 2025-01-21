'Chhaava': Meet Rashmika Mandanna as the fierce Maharani Yesubai
The first look of actor Rashmika Mandanna from the upcoming film Chhaava was unveiled on Tuesday (January 21). In the movie, she plays Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Chattrapati Sambhaji.
The film also features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Maratha king and warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
On Monday, the makers released several posters of Kaushal's character, teasing an unprecedented historical-action experience.
The film will hit theaters on February 14.
'Chhaava' trailer to be released on Wednesday
The trailer for Chhaava will be released on Wednesday (January 22), the filmmakers announced on social media.
"Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya," read a post by Maddock Films on social media.
Chhaava is an adaptation of an eponymous Marathi book, written by Shivaji Sawant. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.
The music has been composed by AR Rahman.
Take a look at the posters here
Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength.
Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow!
in cinemas on 14th February 2025.
'Chhaava' marks first on-screen pairing of Mandanna and Kaushal
Chhaava also marks the first time that Mandanna and Kaushal are sharing screen space.
The film narrates the bravery of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, depicting him as embodying the strength of four natural elements: earth, fire, water, and air.
This is also a new genre for Kaushal who will be seen in an out-and-out action historical film for the first time.