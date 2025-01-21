What's the story

The first look of actor Rashmika Mandanna from the upcoming film Chhaava was unveiled on Tuesday (January 21). In the movie, she plays Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Chattrapati Sambhaji.

The film also features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Maratha king and warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

On Monday, the makers released several posters of Kaushal's character, teasing an unprecedented historical-action experience.

The film will hit theaters on February 14.