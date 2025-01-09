Shahid Kapoor in talks with Atlee for 'masala entertainer': Report
What's the story
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is reportedly in advanced talks with ace director Atlee for an upcoming project, reported Bollywood Hungama.
According to a source, the actor has been in talks with Atlee for nearly five months and is close to sealing the deal.
The film, which will be a "masaledaar entertainer," will be directed by one of Atlee's associates and not him, the source added.
Film details
Atlee's film to be an original action entertainer
Unlike Atlee's recent production Baby John, the upcoming film will be an original action entertainer and not a remake.
The script has been developed by Atlee and his associate who think Kapoor is the perfect fit for the role.
The source said, "Atlee has himself developed this script with his associate and feels that Shahid Kapoor is apt for the part."
Kapoor is likely to be seen in a larger-than-life heroic avatar.
Future endeavors
Kapoor's upcoming projects for 2025
Apart from his possible collaboration with Atlee, Kapoor has a packed year ahead.
His film Deva will be released on January 31. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, it also stars Pooja Hegde.
Kapoor also recently started shooting for director Vishal Bhardwaj's next in Mumbai.
The film co-stars Triptii Dimri.