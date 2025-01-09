Unlike Atlee's recent production Baby John, the upcoming film will be an original action entertainer and not a remake.

The script has been developed by Atlee and his associate who think Kapoor is the perfect fit for the role.

The source said, "Atlee has himself developed this script with his associate and feels that Shahid Kapoor is apt for the part."

Kapoor is likely to be seen in a larger-than-life heroic avatar.