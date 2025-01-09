What's the story

Kannada actor Yash is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Per India Today, the makers have planned an elaborate promotional strategy to suit the actor's nationwide fan following.

A source close to the production team told the portal that they have planned an aggressive release plan for Toxic.

The movie was supposed to be released on April 10 but will now likely premiere by the end of 2025.