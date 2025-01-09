Yash plans pan-India tour to promote gangster drama 'Toxic'
What's the story
Kannada actor Yash is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Per India Today, the makers have planned an elaborate promotional strategy to suit the actor's nationwide fan following.
A source close to the production team told the portal that they have planned an aggressive release plan for Toxic.
The movie was supposed to be released on April 10 but will now likely premiere by the end of 2025.
Language strategy
'Toxic' to be released in multiple languages
Toxic will be released simultaneously in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. This multilingual release strategy will maximize the film's reach and impact.
The production team is also planning a nationwide promotional tour with Yash interacting with fans in major Indian cities.
This tour will reportedly include special fan events and glimpses into the making of the film.
Promotional rollout
'Toxic' teaser and trailer to have a grand release
The teaser and trailer of Toxic are likely to be on a grand scale. The release strategy involves simultaneous premieres in key cities and a massive digital rollout to make it visible globally.
Toxic is a period drama revolving around a drug cartel in Goa, with Yash playing a rugged and intense character.
One of the most expensive projects of Yash's career, the film has reportedly been made on a whopping ₹200 crore budget.
Production progress
'Toxic' cast details and shooting updates
The final leg of the shoot for Toxic is underway and is expected to be wrapped up in the next few months.
Although most details about the additional cast are still under wraps, reports suggest that Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi will have pivotal roles opposite Yash.
Title
Why is the film titled 'Toxic'?
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash earlier said, "We have fairy tales for kids but nobody is making fairy tales for grown-ups. So we thought we will make a fairy tale for grown-ups. I came up with the tagline. Title and tagline both I felt it was a very relevant thing."
"All of us are living in a very toxic situation. So I thought it was a very relevant title and apt for the film."