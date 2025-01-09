Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal's 'The India Story' begins filming
What's the story
Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal have started shooting for their upcoming movie, The India Story.
Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film will reportedly delve into the controversial world of pesticide companies.
The "gripping and intense drama" will be shot in Kolhapur and Mumbai with a theatrical release planned on August 15.
Announcement
The film will clash with multiple movies
The production house took to social media to share photos from the first day and wrote, "A powerful Story that's not said before. Coming to you in cinemas on 15th August 2025."
It will clash with Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947, backed by Aamir Khan, may also be released during the same period.
Future endeavors
Talpade and Aggarwal's upcoming projects
Apart from The India Story, both Talpade and Aggarwal have other projects in the pipeline.
Talpade will be seen in Emergency opposite Kangana Ranaut, playing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
His last appearance was in Chandu Champion (2024) and he also features in the upcoming ensemble comedy film Welcome To The Jungle.
Meanwhile, Aggarwal features in Salman Khan's upcoming project Sikandar.