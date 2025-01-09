What's the story

Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal have started shooting for their upcoming movie, The India Story.

Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film will reportedly delve into the controversial world of pesticide companies.

The "gripping and intense drama" will be shot in Kolhapur and Mumbai with a theatrical release planned on August 15.