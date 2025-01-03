Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Phule', starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, is set to release on April 11, 2025.

'Phule': Patralekhaa, Pratik Gandhi-starrer to release on April 11, 2025

What's the story The much-awaited biopic Phule, which pays tribute to the legacy of Indian social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, has locked its release date: April 11, 2025. The premiere date coincides with the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, also known as Jyotiba Phule. The announcement was made by Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions, and Zee Studios on Friday (January 3), which also happens to be Savitribai's birth anniversary.

'Phule' features Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in lead roles

Directed by National Award-winning screenwriter, and director Ananth Mahadevan (Mee Sindhutai Sapkal), the film features Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule. Describing the film, the director said, "an immersive journey back in time, showcasing how these visionaries shaped our nation's history." "This is our humble tribute to a great son and daughter of India," he added. "We have stuck to the historical facts while making this film but it is not just a historical narrative."

'Phule' explores the Phules's fight against social injustices

Phule explores the lives and struggles of Jyotirao and Savitribai, who started a social revolution against rampant caste discrimination and gender inequality in 19th-century India. Their accomplishments include setting up India's first school for girls in Pune in 1848 and pushing for widespread education and social reform under British colonial rule. The film's poster, released last year on Jyotirao's 196th birth anniversary, has already received widespread acclaim.

Patralekhaa expressed her excitement about 'Phule's release

Patralekhaa expressed her excitement about the film. She said, "I am deeply honored to portray Savitribai Phule. Alongside Jyotirao Phule, she laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India." "On her birth anniversary today, it's only fitting that we announce the release of Phule. I'm thrilled that audiences will soon witness their inspiring journey on the big screen."