The film "I Want To Talk" is now available on Amazon Prime Video, telling a touching story of a father, Arjun, who, after learning he has only 100 days to live, decides to reconnect with his seven-year-old daughter.

Director Sircar praised actor Abhishek Bachchan's performance, calling it his best yet, and compared it to the late Irrfan Khan's acting style.

'I Want to Talk' is streaming on Prime Video

Abhishek's 'I Want...' arrives on Prime Video—but there's a catch

By Isha Sharma 02:47 pm Jan 03, 202502:47 pm

What's the story The critically acclaimed 2024 film, I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan is finally available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film is currently only available for rent. It was released theatrically on November 22 and was a commercial failure, though Bachchan earned praise for his role as Arjun, a man who undergoes multiple surgeries but never gives up. It's directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Ritesh Shah.

'I Want to Talk' plot and streaming details

The official synopsis of I Want To Talk on Amazon Prime Video describes the film as a poignant "daughter-father" story. It follows Arjun, who is living the American Dream until he learns he has only 100 days left to live. His priorities rapidly shift to spending time with his estranged seven-year-old daughter and surviving. Once rented/purchased, viewers have 30 days to start watching the movie and 48 hours to finish it once started.

Sircar's praise for Bachchan's performance in 'I Want to Talk'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sircar revealed how much he loved Bachchan's performance in I Want To Talk. He remembered meeting the actor in Melbourne, Australia, and how he was mesmerized by Bachchan's innocence and warmth. "This would be his best film, in my opinion," Sircar said about the actor. He also lauded Bachchan for giving many "Irrfan (Khan) waale moments" in the movie. The film also stars Johny Lever and is based on a true story.