The much-anticipated 'Paatal Lok 2' is set to return with a darker, more thrilling plot.

Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films LLP, the eight-episode season is helmed by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films LLP, the eight-episode season is helmed by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

The show's success has inspired Sharma to create more "raw, relatable, and intensely gripping" stories, featuring actors like Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, and others.

'Paatal Lok 2' teaser: Hathiram returns with a chilling warning

What's the story The second season of the critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok will premiere on January 17 on Amazon Prime Video. The recently released teaser features lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who reprises his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary. Unlike traditional teasers, this one doesn't show any visuals from the upcoming season but has Ahlawat warning viewers about more sinister beings emerging from Paatal Lok.

Plot details

'Paatal Lok 2' to delve deeper into societal realities

The teaser, with an eerie setting, hints at a new case that pushes Chaudhary to his limits, with danger lurking at every corner. Ahlawat appears mysterious in the clip as he presses the elevator button to "P"—hinting at Paatal (hell). The stakes are higher, the mysteries are much deeper, and the threats are more lethal in this upcoming season. Will the determined cop risk everything to expose the truth or will he be consumed by his relentless pursuit?

Twitter Post

Release date

'Paatal Lok 2' boasts acclaimed production team

The upcoming season will have eight episodes and promises to take the drama up a notch by pulling viewers into a darker, more treacherous world. Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz in association with Eunoia Films LLP, Paatal Lok Season 2 is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. The series is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

Insights shared

Showrunner and Prime Video India head shared insights

Sharma, who is also the showrunner for Paatal Lok, thanked everyone for the overwhelming response to the first season. He told Variety that this overwhelming response inspired him to create stories that are "raw, relatable, and intensely gripping." Season 2 also features Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.