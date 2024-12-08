Summarize Simplifying... In short The third season of 'Reacher', inspired by Lee Child's novel 'Persuader', will premiere on February 20, 2025, with new episodes every Thursday until March 27.

The season will see Ritchson reprising his role as Reacher, and Maria Sten as Master Sgt. Frances Neagley, along with new cast members.

The plot revolves around Reacher's attempt to rescue a DEA informant from a criminal enterprise, facing a formidable opponent, Paulie, played by Olivier Richters.

'Reacher' S3 trailer: Jack battles foe 'twice his size'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:28 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story The highly-anticipated third season of the beloved action series Reacher will premiere on February 20, 2025. Amazon Prime Video confirmed the news on Saturday (December 7) and revealed that the new season will have eight episodes. The show has been a hit since its first season in February 2022, with Alan Ritchson leading the cast as Jack Reacher—a veteran military investigator caught up in conspiracies.

'Reacher' Season 3: Plot and novel inspiration

Each season of Reacher takes inspiration from Lee Child's novels, with Season 1 being based on Killing Floor and Season 2 on Bad Luck and Trouble. The upcoming third season will follow the events of the seventh novel, Persuader. According to Prime Video's synopsis, "Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out."

Know the cast of 'Reacher' Season 3

Ritchson will return as the titular character in Season 3. Maria Sten will also return as Master Sgt. Frances Neagley, who is set to get her own spin-off series. The new season will also see several new faces including Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters. Richters will portray Paulie—a bodybuilder who is "twice" Reacher's size and proves to be a tough opponent.

'Reacher' Season 3: Release schedule and future plans

The third season of Reacher will premiere with three episodes on February 20, 2025. After the premiere, new episodes will drop every Thursday until March 27, 2025. Fans can also look forward to a fourth season as Amazon has already renewed the series and announced that shooting will begin in 2025. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Prime Video.

Catch the teaser trailer here