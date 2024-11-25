Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon workers worldwide are planning to strike on Black Friday as part of the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign, demanding fair wages, union rights, tax justice, and environmental sustainability.

The campaign, backed by over 80 trade unions and rights groups, will see protests in major cities and a petition delivery in the UK.

Despite Amazon defending its practices and commitment to renewable energy, critics argue the company falls short in worker rights and environmental targets.

Workers from 20 countries will participate

Why Amazon workers will go on strike this Black Friday

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:11 pm Nov 25, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Thousands of Amazon workers in over 20 countries are gearing up to strike or protest on Black Friday. The move comes as part of a global campaign, calling for better employee rights and climate action from the US-based retail giant. The protests will be held between November 29 and December 2, during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Campaign details

Global campaign targets Amazon's business practices

The protests are part of the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign, which demands fair wages and union rights for workers, tax justice, and environmental sustainability. The campaign is coordinated by over 80 trade unions and rights groups under the leadership of UNI Global Union and Progressive International. Protests are planned in major cities across the US, Germany, Turkey, UK, Canada, India, Japan, and Brazil among others.

Petition delivery

UK activists to deliver petition against Amazon

In the UK, a petition with over 110,000 signatures will be handed over to Amazon's headquarters on Bishopsgate in London on Black Friday. The petitioners are calling on the Chancellor to end tax breaks for Amazon and other big corporations. This will be followed by a march to 11 Downing Street. The GMB union is also organizing an online rally of Amazon workers on the day.

International participation

Amazon workers in Germany, France to join protests

In Germany, thousands of Ver.di union members will strike at various warehouses. Meanwhile, in France, the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizens's Action (ATTAC) is planning protests in several cities. These actions are part of a global effort to challenge Amazon's business practices and advocate for better working conditions.

Union support

UNI Global Union supports workers' demand for justice

Christy Hoffman, the General Secretary of UNI Global Union, expressed solidarity with the workers. She said, "Amazon's relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy." Hoffman also slammed Amazon for spending millions to keep workers from organizing, and demanded that the company treat its employees fairly and respect their rights.

Company response

Amazon defends its practices amid planned protests

In response to the planned protests, an Amazon spokesperson said that while the company is always open to feedback and improvement, it takes pride in providing competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and a safe work environment for its teams. The spokesperson also highlighted Amazon's commitment to renewable energy. However, the campaign group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice has criticized the company for lacking interim targets toward its net zero emissions goal by 2040.