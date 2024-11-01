Summarize Simplifying... In short India's forex reserves dipped to $684.8 billion in October, mainly due to a decrease in Foreign Currency Assets.

Despite this, India's robust economic growth has secured its spot as the fourth largest holder of foreign exchange reserves globally, trailing behind China, Japan, and Switzerland.

By Akash Pandey 06:24 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves have declined by $3.4 billion, reaching $684.8 billion as of October 25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. This comes after a decline of $2.16 billion to $688.26 billion as of October 18. Despite the recent declines, India's forex reserves breached the historic $700 billion mark for the first time ever in October, making it among the world's top forex holders and ranking fourth globally.

FCA impact

Foreign currency assets contribute to forex reserves decline

The main reason for this decline, as per the RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement, was a decline in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs). FCAs fell by $4.48 billion, settling at $593.75 billion. However, gold reserves increased by $1 billion, taking the total to $68.5 billion. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also saw minor declines of $52 million (now totaling $18.2 billion) and $9 million (now standing at $4.3 billion), respectively.

Global standing

India's economic strength secures global forex position

Despite recent fluctuations, India's strong economic growth has catapulted it into the world's largest foreign exchange reserves holders. It now occupies the fourth position in the world, behind China, Japan, and Switzerland. This achievement highlights India's transformation from being a part of the 'Fragile Five' to one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.