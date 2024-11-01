Summarize Simplifying... In short The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced an auto top-up feature for UPI Lite users, allowing automatic wallet reloads from linked bank accounts when the balance drops below a user-set limit.

Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to increase the UPI Lite transaction limit from ₹500 to ₹1,000 and the wallet limit from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, aiming to boost digital payments.

These changes are expected to be implemented soon.

Auto top-up for UPI Lite now live: How to use

By Akash Pandey 05:46 pm Nov 01, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Lite users are in for two major updates that will make their digital payment experience even better. The first update is an auto top-up feature for UPI Lite, which is being introduced starting today. The feature will automatically reload the user's UPI Lite balance when it goes below a certain limit, saving them from manual top-ups and ensuring seamless digital transactions.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has designed the auto top-up feature to make life easier for UPI Lite users. As of now, these users have to reload their wallet balance from their bank account manually to keep making payments. "The UPI Lite balance will automatically be reloaded by an amount chosen by the user, not exceeding UPI Lite balance limit, whenever the balance falls below a minimum limit set by them," NPCI said in a press release.

The auto top-up feature lets users define a minimum balance on their UPI Lite account. For example, if you set ₹50 as your minimum balance and your account dips below that, it will be automatically reloaded with a pre-defined amount from your linked bank account. The reload amount is also user-defined and cannot exceed the total wallet limit of ₹2,000. You can get a maximum of five top-ups per day on the UPI Lite account.

RBI proposes increase in UPI Lite transaction limit

Along with the auto top-up feature, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also proposed to increase the maximum transaction limit for UPI Lite from ₹500 to ₹1,000. The central bank also plans to raise the UPI Lite wallet limit from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. These changes are yet to be implemented by UPI apps but are expected soon as part of efforts to encourage wider adoption of digital payments through UPI Lite.