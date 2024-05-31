Next Article

Violent attack at political rally in Germany

Video: Knifeman stabs multiple people at anti-Islam rally in Germany

By Chanshimla Varah 07:00 pm May 31, 202407:00 pm

What's the story An Islamist political rally in Mannheim, Germany, turned violent on Friday when a knife-wielding attacker stabbed multiple people, including a police officer. The incident reportedly took place during a demonstration by the right-wing group Citizens's Movement Pax Europa (BPE). The attack was captured live on BPE's YouTube page, showing the assailant violently stabbing one of the victims, believed to be the group's leader, Michael Stürzenberger.

Escalation

Assailant attacks bystanders, shot by police

The assailant, whose identity remains unknown, was eventually shot by police officers. The exact number of victims and their injuries were not immediately clear, nor was the condition of the attacker after being shot. Following this violent episode, paramedics were seen providing first aid to victims in the livestreamed footage. "A firearm was used against the attacker," confirmed Mannheim police without providing further details. However, a spokeswoman stated that there was no longer a threat to the public.

Twitter Post

Trigger warning: Video of the attack