Amazon India to launch 'Tez' quick commerce service in December

By Mudit Dube 01:23 pm Nov 25, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Amazon India is gearing up to launch its quick commerce delivery service, tentatively called 'Tez,' by late December or early next year. The move will pit Amazon against established players like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart in India's fast-growing quick commerce segment. The service is likely to initially focus on groceries and daily essentials.

Notably, the launch of 'Tez' in India will be Amazon's first entry into the quick commerce business worldwide. The final name for this service is yet to be decided. According to ET, the project will be discussed in the first week of December, ahead of Amazon's annual 'Smbhav' event. This initiative is described as a 'greenfield, grounds-up initiative for an upcoming and fast-growing e-commerce space in India.'

Amazon's preparation for quick commerce service launch

Along with a dedicated team of employees already working on this high-priority project, Amazon is actively recruiting new talent for it. The company plans to follow a similar model as its competitors by setting up dark stores, determining the details of stock-keeping units (SKUs) and categories, and establishing logistics infrastructure. Despite having its own delivery network in India, Amazon has also partnered with other logistics companies for quick delivery services.

Amazon's existing grocery delivery services in India

Amazon has been a major player in the grocery delivery space with its Pantry service, which provided next-day deliveries. However, the service was later merged with Fresh, a two-hour delivery offering. Amazon uses More Retail stores - a joint venture between Amazon and Samara Capital - to complete these deliveries and even offers store pick-up options.