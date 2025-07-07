This Chinese robot dog is faster than Boston Dynamics' WildCat
What's the story
Shanghai-based start-up Mirror Me has created one of the fastest four-legged robots in the world, beating the WildCat model designed by market leader Boston Dynamics in some tests. The company's robotic dog, Black Panther II, recently ran a 100-meter race on an athletics track in Wuhan, Hubei province. The event was broadcast live on state-owned China Central Television (CCTV).
Speed record
Black Panther II completes race in 13.17 seconds
Black Panther II completed the 100-meter race in an impressive 13.17 seconds, with a peak speed of 9.7 meters per second. This outperformed Boston Dynamics's WildCat, which has a top speed of about 8.8 meters per second, as per a research paper from India's National Institute of Technology published in Ain Shams Engineering Journal.
Speed test
Previous test showed higher top speed
In a previous test, Black Panther II had achieved an even more impressive top speed of 10.9 meters per second. This further establishes the robot's capabilities and potential to be one of the fastest four-legged machines in existence. However, it still has some way to go before it can break the Guinness World Record for the fastest 100-meter sprint by a robot dog.
Record holder
Korean bot hold top speed record
The current Guinness World Record for the fastest 100-meter sprint by a robot dog is held by South Korea's Hound, developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). It completed the distance in 19.87 seconds in 2023. Jin Yongbin, the Co-founder of Mirror Me, said his team would apply to break this record when "the time is appropriate."