This Chinese robot dog is faster than Boston Dynamics' WildCat

Shanghai-based start-up Mirror Me has created one of the fastest four-legged robots in the world, beating the WildCat model designed by market leader Boston Dynamics in some tests. The company's robotic dog, Black Panther II, recently ran a 100-meter race on an athletics track in Wuhan, Hubei province. The event was broadcast live on state-owned China Central Television (CCTV).

Speed record Black Panther II completes race in 13.17 seconds Black Panther II completed the 100-meter race in an impressive 13.17 seconds, with a peak speed of 9.7 meters per second. This outperformed Boston Dynamics's WildCat, which has a top speed of about 8.8 meters per second, as per a research paper from India's National Institute of Technology published in Ain Shams Engineering Journal.

Speed test Previous test showed higher top speed In a previous test, Black Panther II had achieved an even more impressive top speed of 10.9 meters per second. This further establishes the robot's capabilities and potential to be one of the fastest four-legged machines in existence. However, it still has some way to go before it can break the Guinness World Record for the fastest 100-meter sprint by a robot dog.