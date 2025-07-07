Shukla is doing well, says ISRO chief

Shubhanshu Shukla dials ISRO from space: What did they discuss?

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:03 pm Jul 07, 202508:03 pm

What's the story

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, has spoken with Dr. V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The conversation mainly revolved around his well-being and the scientific experiments being conducted during this unique mission. During the telephonic exchange, Dr. Narayanan stressed on the need to document all experiments and activities conducted on the ISS in detail.