This is how Shubhanshu Shukla will see Earth from space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will soon become the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) on a private mission. The historic journey will offer him an unparalleled view of our planet from 400km above, thanks to a special window area at the ISS known as the Cupola. This unique observation deck provides astronauts with panoramic views of Earth, making it an ideal spot for capturing breathtaking photographs and videos of our planet's beauty.

Astronaut's perspective ISS offers a unique view of Earth The ISS orbits Earth every 90 minutes, allowing Shukla to witness 16 sunrises and sunsets daily. The Cupola, a dome-shaped observatory with seven windows, is where he can see continents, oceans, and city lights. Astronauts have called it the best place to enjoy Earth's view. From this vantage point, Shukla will experience the "Overview Effect," a phenomenon where seeing Earth from space changes one's perception of our world.

Experience Space station has several sections and modules The ISS is a large place that has sleeping quarters, workstations, exercise equipment, and observation windows. Shukla will float through these different sections and share his experiences with people back home in India. The mission will also include roughly 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 nations, including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia and nations across Europe.