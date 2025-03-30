What's the story

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its pioneering Fram2 mission no earlier than March 31, marking the first human spaceflight over Earth's polar regions.

The crew will enter a 90-degree inclination orbit, passing over both the North and South Poles.

A key objective of this mission is an experiment named Mission MushVroom, where astronauts will attempt to grow oyster mushrooms in microgravity conditions.