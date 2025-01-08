What's the story

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Commander Sunita Williams are gearing up for the first spacewalk of 2025, set for Thursday, January 16.

The mission, dubbed US spacewalk 91, will be conducted outside the International Space Station (ISS) and is likely to last some six-and-a-half hours.

During this time, they'll perform some critical tasks related to the maintenance and upgrade of the ISS.