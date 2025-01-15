What's the story

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Sunita Williams are preparing for the first spacewalk of 2025, onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The preparations include thorough health checks and completing equipment installations on their spacesuits.

This is part of the Expedition 72 schedule, which also includes continuing research in biology, physics, and lab maintenance.

The spacewalk is scheduled to start at around 6:30pm IST on Thursday, which will be a major milestone for the ISS crew.