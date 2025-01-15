Developer behind TBH, Gas creates 'Explode'—a spite app targeting Snapchat
Nikita Bier, a prominent developer and entrepreneur, has launched "Explode," a new messaging app with a unique backstory.
Explode allows users to send disappearing text messages and photos within iMessage, with a key feature: screenshot blocking.
This isn't just another messaging app. Bier openly describes Explode as a "spite app," born from a bitter experience with Snapchat.
The inspiration behind Explode
Two years ago, Bier met with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel to discuss a potential acquisition of his previous company. He shared details about his company's rapid growth during the meeting.
However, a week later, over the Thanksgiving holiday, Snapchat abruptly removed his app from its SnapKit platform, effectively halting its growth and significantly impacting his business.
Bier's announcement of Explode on social media platform X has garnered over 1.7 million views.
Ladies and gentlemen, I pleased to announce my latest app:— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) January 14, 2025
Introducing Explode
· Send disappearing texts & photos inside iMessage
· Only the sender needs the app: Drop them right into your chats
· Screenshots are blocked too
Why did we build it? Explode is a spite app. Yes, an… pic.twitter.com/mGwmoN28T8
App is not yet available for download
Explode offers a unique set of features, including the ability to send self-destructing messages and photos directly within iMessage—a feature common on Snapchat and WhatsApp.
The screenshot-blocking feature is a deliberate countermeasure, designed to prevent users from capturing and sharing content that is meant to be temporary. However, Bier says users will have to "upgrade to Explode+ to block screenshots."
Apple's App Store page for Explode says the app is "coming soon" and is expected to release in "January 2026."