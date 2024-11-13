Summarize Simplifying... In short NASA has invested $11.5 million in five projects aimed at developing sustainable aircraft technology.

NASA invests $11.5 million in 5 sustainable aircraft concepts

What's the story NASA has awarded five research grants, totaling $11.5 million, under its Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability 2050 (AACES) program. The initiative is an early-stage effort to find "transformative solutions" that could guide the carbon-intensive aviation industry toward sustainability. While the money isn't enough to develop a fully operational aircraft, it could help in real-world testing of these innovative technologies.

Electra and JetZero: Pioneers in sustainable aviation

Two of the awardees, Electra and JetZero, are going to utilize their funding for specific projects. Electra already has a working prototype of its electric aircraft and plans to use the award money to further develop this tech. Meanwhile, JetZero is working on an innovative design that combines a cryogenic liquid hydrogen fuel source with a unique blended wing fuselage.

Georgia Tech and Pratt & Whitney: Exploring new aviation technologies

The other three awards have been given to Georgia Tech, Pratt & Whitney, and Aurora Flight Sciences. Georgia Tech will use its funding to explore new fuels, propulsion systems, and configurations for its ATH2ENA program. Meanwhile, Pratt & Whitney hopes to investigate "a broad suite" of propulsion technologies with the aim of reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Aurora Flight Sciences: A broad mandate for exploration

Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing-owned company, has received the most comprehensive mandate. The firm has been tasked with conducting an extensive, 'open-aperture' exploration of technologies and aircraft concepts. This broad directive leaves a lot of room for potential innovations in sustainable aviation technology.

AACES: A part of a larger NASA initiative

The AACES project is part of the Advanced Air Transport Technology project, which is also a part of the Advanced Air Vehicles Program. This hierarchy shows that NASA's dedication to sustainable aviation goes beyond individual research awards and includes larger efforts to revolutionize the future of air travel.