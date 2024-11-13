Summarize Simplifying... In short SoftBank and NVIDIA have successfully tested the world's first combined AI and 5G network in Japan, showcasing its potential for applications like autonomous vehicle support and robotics control.

The AI-RAN technology allows telcos to optimize their underutilized network capacity, potentially generating $5 in AI inference revenue for every $1 invested in new infrastructure, according to SoftBank and NVIDIA.

This could lead to a 219% return on each AI-RAN server added, revolutionizing the telecom industry.

By Mudit Dube 02:40 pm Nov 13, 2024

What's the story In a major development, leading chipmaker NVIDIA has partnered with SoftBank to introduce the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G telecommunications network. The futuristic network can run AI and 5G workloads at the same time—a process known by the industry as artificial intelligence radio access network or AI-RAN. This is a "breakthrough in computing that opens AI revenue streams potentially worth billions of dollars to telecom operators," said NVIDIA in a press blog.

Future prospects

Network's potential applications and industry impact

SoftBank and NVIDIA have successfully conducted a field trial in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. During the test, the network achieved carrier-grade 5G performance while concurrently handling AI inference workloads, demonstrating its ability to optimize resource utilization and enhance overall network efficiency. The revolutionary AI and 5G network could be used for things like autonomous vehicle remote support and robotics control. SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said, "Every other telco will have to follow this new wave."

Revenue

Traditionally, telco networks are designed to handle peak loads, leading to underutilization. On average, only a third of their capacity is used. However, with AI-RAN, telcos can now monetize the remaining two-thirds by utilizing it for AI inference services. According to NVIDIA and SoftBank, telcos can potentially generate $5 in AI inference revenue for every $1 invested in new AI-RAN infrastructure. SoftBank estimates a potential return of up to 219% on each AI-RAN server added to its infrastructure.