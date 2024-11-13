Telegram's billionaire CEO offering free IVF treatment with his sperm
Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has teamed up with Moscow-based fertility clinic AltraVita IVF to offer free in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. The catch? It will use Durov's sperm. The offer is exclusively for women under 37 years of age, as part of a campaign called "Free IVF with Pavel Durov's donated sperm." Those interested will have to undergo a comprehensive medical test to determine their suitability for the procedure.
AltraVita IVF holds exclusive rights to Durov's sperm
AltraVita IVF is the only clinic permitted to store and use Durov's sperm for fertility treatments. The clinic's website reads, "The only Pavel Durov's sperm bank in the world - Only our cryobank has the exclusive right to store and use biomaterial of Pavel Durov." This effort targets women who want to use Durov's genetic material for family planning.
Durov to cover full cost of IVF protocols
Apart from donating his sperm, Durov has also pledged to pay for the full cost of IVF protocols using his genetic material. The clinic calls this "a very generous contribution to society from someone who wants to help those dreaming of becoming parents." This financial assistance could possibly make IVF treatments more affordable for families, who may otherwise be put off by the exorbitant costs ranging between £885 (around ₹95,000) and £1,440 (roughly ₹1.55 lakh).
Durov's unconventional approach to parenthood
Durov, who says he has fathered over 100 children in 12 different nations through sperm donation programs, has previously made headlines for his unusual take on parenthood. "I am proud that I did my duty. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I'm proud that I did my part to help alleviate it," he said.