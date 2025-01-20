ISRO may conduct its 1st-ever satellite undocking experiment today
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) may conduct its first-ever satellite undocking experiment today. The operation involves the separation of two satellites that were previously joined in orbit.
After this, ISRO will repeat the docking procedure with improved accuracy.
The docking process, which brings together two fast-moving satellites or spacecraft in orbit, is critical for missions with large payloads that can't be taken to orbit in one go.
Docking details
Previous docking attempts and future plans
ISRO's last docking experiment on January 16, made India the fourth nation to successfully dock two satellites in space.
The experiment saw two small 220kg satellites being brought together within a three-meter distance of each other in orbit.
Their extended rings were then connected, retracted, and secured in space.
ISRO showcased its capability to send commands to both satellites as if they were a single spacecraft.
Mission requirements
Docking capability crucial for future space missions
The docking capability is critical for India's future Chandrayaan-4 mission, which will return lunar samples.
It is also critical for building the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and a mission to send an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station will be assembled by joining five modules, with the first one slated for launch in 2028.
System innovation
ISRO's innovative docking system and future trials
For these missions, ISRO has developed an innovative Bharatiya Docking System. This is similar to the International Docking System Standard used by spacecraft heading to the International Space Station (ISS).
However, it only employs two motors instead of the 24 used in the ISS Standard.
ISRO is also gearing up for more docking attempts with its recently connected satellites to enhance precision in its automated docking capabilities.
Sensor tech
Sensor technology and future docking experiments
ISRO's next trials will separate the satellites by shorter distances, perhaps not more than 100 meters.
The success of these operations relies on an advanced array of five different types of sensors, each activated at specific ranges.
These sensors are critical for both the rendezvous and the eventual docking.
For now, ISRO's team is analyzing data from the successful docking and running simulations for the next attempt.