Historic feat for India! ISRO successfully docks satellites in space
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made history by successfully docking its SpaDeX satellites in space.
The achievement, which took place earlier today, makes India the fourth nation globally to have rendezvous, docking and undocking capabilities.
The complex procedure involved two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), each weighing around 220kg.
Take a look at ISRO's post
SpaDeX Docking Update:
🌟Docking Success
Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment.
Let’s walk through the SpaDeX docking process:
Manoeuvre from 15m to 3m hold point completed. Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture.…
Docking procedure
ISRO details the docking process
The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30, 2024, on the PSLV C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The satellites were first placed in a 475-km circular orbit. Following a series of maneuvers, they closed the gap from an initial distance of 1.5km to just three meters apart before achieving successful docking.
"Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful," wrote ISRO in a post on X.
Undocking and power transfer checks to happen in coming days
SpaDeX Docking Update:
Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful.
Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days.
Technical hurdles
ISRO overcomes technical challenges to achieve docking
ISRO had first planned the docking for January 7 and then January 9, but it encountered technical challenges, which led to the postponements.
It attempted the same on January 11, but aborted the mission moments before the docking.
However, after careful evaluations and adjustments, the agency confirmed both satellites were in good health and ready for the docking process.
Space exploration
Successful docking marks a milestone for India
The successful docking is being celebrated as a major milestone for India's space exploration ambitions.
The achievement puts India in the league of global space technology leaders and is key for upcoming missions, including lunar exploration and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).
With this landmark achievement, India joins an elite club of nations—namely the US, Russia, and China—that have mastered in-space docking technology.
Future prospects
Docking technology paves way for future space missions
The successful demonstration of autonomous docking is critical for complex missions where multiple spacecraft need to work in tandem.
This opens the doors for India's future in deep space exploration and possible crewed missions to the Moon by 2040.
The docking process was accomplished using the indigenously developed Bhartiya Docking System, further demonstrating ISRO's engineering prowess.
National pride
PM Modi congratulates ISRO on successful docking
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO scientists and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites.
He said, "It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come."
Post docking, ISRO confirmed the control of two satellites as a single object was also successful, with undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days.