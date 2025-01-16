The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30, 2024, on the PSLV C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The satellites were first placed in a 475-km circular orbit. Following a series of maneuvers, they closed the gap from an initial distance of 1.5km to just three meters apart before achieving successful docking.

"Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful," wrote ISRO in a post on X.