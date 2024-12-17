Summarize Simplifying... In short The International Space Station (ISS) crew is set to celebrate Christmas in space, complete with special meals and video calls home, thanks to supplies delivered by SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

In addition to their festivities, the astronauts are also conducting educational outreach with Earth students.

The astronauts plan to connect with their loved ones via video calls

'Another day, another sleigh': ISS crew all set for Christmas

What's the story NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her team on the International Space Station (ISS) are all set to celebrate Christmas. The festive mood was set after a SpaceX Dragon capsule recently arrived, bringing essential supplies and holiday gifts to the orbiting laboratory. NASA posted a photo of Williams and astronaut Don Pettit wearing Santa Claus hats inside the Columbus laboratory module of the ISS, humorously captioned "Another day, another sleigh."

Christmas plans

ISS crew to recreate holiday traditions in space

The ISS crew is looking to recreate familiar holiday customs in space. They will be enjoying special meals prepared with fresh ingredients delivered by the SpaceX Dragon capsule. The astronauts also plan to connect with their loved ones via video calls, letting them share moments of joy despite being far from home.

Educational efforts

Astronauts engage in educational outreach during festivities

Apart from their personal celebrations, the astronauts are also involved in educational outreach initiatives. They are sharing insights about life in space with students on Earth through live video sessions. These sessions are aimed at inspiring young minds to explore science and technology, giving an educational twist to their festive celebrations.

Mission details

SpaceX Dragon's successful cargo delivery mission

Last month, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully completed a critical cargo delivery mission for NASA. It delivered some 2,720kg of crew supplies, scientific experiments, and equipment to the ISS. Launched on November 4 on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, it arrived at the ISS on November 5. After re-entering Earth's atmosphere, the Dragon had a parachute-assisted splashdown off Florida's coast.

Mission extension

Williams's extended stay on ISS due to spacecraft malfunction

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore have been living aboard the ISS for six months now. Their mission was originally scheduled for eight days but was extended after a spacecraft malfunction. They are expected to return to Earth in February after their extended stay in space, marking the end of an unexpected but successful mission.