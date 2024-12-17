How to watch YouTube videos with friends over a call
YouTube lets you watch content together with your friends on popular video conferencing platform Google Meet. The live sharing option is available only on Android devices at the moment. It requires an active YouTube Premium member to start the live sharing session. However, once the session is on, others can join the call without a Premium membership of their own.
How to initiate a live share
To initiate a live share, the YouTube Premium member will first have to sign in to their Google account. While on a Meet call, they can head to the Activities menu to jump to YouTube. After selecting a video, they will be asked to confirm if they want to watch it with everyone on the call. In the YouTube app, tapping 'Share' will initiate a new call and let them invite friends to join and watch together.
Participation requirements
To join these live sharing sessions, users will have to sign in to YouTube with their personal Google accounts. This ensures that everyone has access to the shared content during the session. The feature improves the interactive capabilities of Google Meet, allowing users to enjoy YouTube videos together in real-time.