Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube Premium members can now share and watch videos with friends during a Google Meet call.

After signing into their Google account, users can select a video from YouTube via the Activities menu and invite friends to join the viewing session.

This feature enhances the interactive experience of Google Meet, allowing real-time shared viewing of YouTube content. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is currently limited to Android

How to watch YouTube videos with friends over a call

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:49 pm Dec 17, 202405:49 pm

What's the story YouTube lets you watch content together with your friends on popular video conferencing platform Google Meet. The live sharing option is available only on Android devices at the moment. It requires an active YouTube Premium member to start the live sharing session. However, once the session is on, others can join the call without a Premium membership of their own.

User guide

How to initiate a live share

To initiate a live share, the YouTube Premium member will first have to sign in to their Google account. While on a Meet call, they can head to the Activities menu to jump to YouTube. After selecting a video, they will be asked to confirm if they want to watch it with everyone on the call. In the YouTube app, tapping 'Share' will initiate a new call and let them invite friends to join and watch together.

Prerequisites

Participation requirements

To join these live sharing sessions, users will have to sign in to YouTube with their personal Google accounts. This ensures that everyone has access to the shared content during the session. The feature improves the interactive capabilities of Google Meet, allowing users to enjoy YouTube videos together in real-time.