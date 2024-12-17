Summarize Simplifying... In short To secure your WhatsApp chats on Android, simply select the chat, tap and hold, then choose "Lock Chat".

You'll need to set up a device authentication like fingerprint or face ID to unlock it later.

How to lock your WhatsApp chats on Android

What's the story WhatsApp offers a built-in feature to lock individual chats on Android, enhancing privacy for users who wish to secure specific conversations. By enabling chat locks, you can protect sensitive chats with biometric authentication or a password, ensuring only you can access them. This feature is particularly useful for maintaining confidentiality and adds an extra layer of security to your messaging experience.

Follow these simple steps to secure your WhatsApp chats

Go to the chat you want to lock. Now, tap and hold on the chat, then tap "Lock Chat" option. You'll be prompted to set up device authentication, such as a fingerprint or face ID. This is necessary to unlock the chat. Once a chat is locked, it will be hidden from your main chat list and moved to a separate "Locked Chats" folder.

Things to remember

You cannot save media from locked chats. To save media, you must unlock the chat. Also, calls from contacts in locked chats will not be blocked. If you back up and restore WhatsApp on a new phone, your locked chats will still be locked. To access them, you'll need to set up device authentication.