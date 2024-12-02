Summarize Simplifying... In short To delete call logs on WhatsApp, simply tap on the 'Calls' tab, click the three dots in the top right corner, and select 'Clear call log.'

For individual entries, long-press the call and hit the 'Trash' icon.

For individual entries, long-press the call and hit the 'Trash' icon.

On the desktop app, click 'Calls', right-click the call you want to delete, and select 'Delete'.

The platform logs all calls made/received

How to delete your call logs on WhatsApp

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:38 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp's voice calling feature is one of the most popular tools to keep in touch with friends and family. However, the function also creates a lot of call history data. The platform logs all calls made/received, including contact name, date, time, and duration of each call. While handy for tracking phone numbers or checking how long you've been talking, it can risk your privacy if someone gets unauthorized access to your phone. Let's see how to delete it.

Steps to delete call logs on Android

On Android, this can be done by opening WhatsApp and tapping on the 'Calls' tab. From here, you just have to click on the three dots in the top right corner and select 'Clear call log.' To remove a particular call from the log, long-press on the entry you want to remove and press the 'Trash' icon in the top right corner.

Deleting call logs on desktop

On WhatsApp's desktop app, you can remove individual calls from your log. For this, you would have to open the WhatsApp Desktop app on your computer and click on the 'Calls' icon in the left sidebar. Then, right-click on the call you want to delete and select 'Delete' from the drop-down menu.