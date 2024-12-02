Summarize Simplifying... In short To control who posts on your Facebook timeline, navigate to "Settings & privacy," then "Settings," and select "Profile and tagging."

Change "Who can post on your timeline?" to "Only Me" to prevent others from posting.

Facebook allows you to restrict access to your timeline

How to stop people from posting on your Facebook timeline

By Akash Pandey 02:14 pm Dec 02, 202402:14 pm

What's the story Facebook users frequently face a dilemma when friends or family members post personal information on their timelines without permission. Sure, you can unfriend the person, but that may not be the best solution, particularly if the person is a close friend or relative. Fortunately, Facebook gives you control over who can post on your timeline.

Steps to prevent people from posting on your timeline

To stop others from posting on your Facebook timeline: Click on the profile icon in the top right-hand corner, head over to "Settings & privacy," and tap "Settings." Scroll down to the "Audience and visibility" category and click on "Profile and tagging." Here, you will see an option saying "Who can post on your profile?" to select the audience.

Setting timeline posting permissions to 'Only Me'

By changing the setting of "Who can post on your timeline?" to "Only Me," you can ensure that no one else will be able to write on your wall unless you change it back to "Friends." This feature gives users full control over who can contribute content to their timeline, thus preventing unwanted posts from appearing without their consent.

Adjusting who can view your timeline

You can also restrict people from viewing the posts shared on your Facebook timeline. To do this, simply tweak the setting next to "Who can see what others post on your profile?" in the same settings as listed previously. You can choose from: Everyone, Friends of friends, Friends, Friends except.., Specific friends, and Only me. This feature is more flexible as it lets users give a particular group access to see their timeline, giving them more control over their privacy.