The new battery tech, expected to debut in the GT 8 Pro in 2025, could solidify Realme's position as a leader in battery and charging technology.

Leak reveals upcoming Android flagship may feature massive 8,000mAh battery

By Akash Pandey 02:05 pm Dec 02, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Realme, a leading player in the Android smartphone segment famous for its high-capacity batteries, is said to be working on an even more powerful battery for its next flagship. The company's latest offering, the Realme GT 7 Pro, features a massive 6,500mAh battery. Now, as per trusted tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Realme is testing three new batteries with higher capacity than GT 7 Pro.

Battery specifications

Realme's new battery variations

The first variant that Realme is reportedly testing is a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging, which can be fully charged in just 42 minutes. The second one is a slightly bigger 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, reaching full capacity in about 55 minutes. The third one is an 8,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and can be fully charged in about 70 minutes. This high-capacity battery should easily last more than a day per charge.

Market comparison

Outperforming leading smartphone brands

Even at its slowest charging speed of 80W, Realme's new battery tech beats leading smartphone brands like Apple and Samsung, which still lag behind in terms of fast-charging capabilities. If Realme manages to launch a smartphone with a 7,000mAh, 7,500mAh or an unprecedented 8,000mAh battery capacity, it could further cement its position as a leader in battery and charging tech. This new battery could be integrated in the GT 8 Pro, which is expected to debut in 2025.