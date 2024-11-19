Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is reportedly working on a long-term project to merge Android and Chrome OS, potentially leading to future Chromebooks running on this combined system.

Why Google is merging Chrome OS with Android

By Mudit Dube 10:06 am Nov 19, 2024

What's the story Google is said to be working on merging its two operating systems - Android and Chrome OS. The tech giant aims to turn Chrome OS into an Android version that could actually take on Apple's iPad, as per Android Authority. The move comes just months after Google announced it would start integrating Android elements into Chrome OS.

Integration plan

A deeper merger than initially announced

The integration of Android and Chrome OS will be more extensive than what was first revealed in June. An anonymous source told Android Authority that Google plans to "migrate Chrome OS fully over to Android." However, it is still not clear how this merger will improve Google's chances to compete with the iPad, which runs on iPadOS — a derivative of iOS with tablet-specific features.

Future implications

A multi-year project in the works

The merger of Android and Chrome OS is a long-term project, so don't expect immediate changes. However, once it is done, future Chromebooks are likely to run on this new version of Android with features from Chrome OS. The development comes just as rumors of Google's work on a Pixel laptop have started doing rounds, one that could run on this combined OS.