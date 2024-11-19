Why Google is merging Chrome OS with Android
Google is said to be working on merging its two operating systems - Android and Chrome OS. The tech giant aims to turn Chrome OS into an Android version that could actually take on Apple's iPad, as per Android Authority. The move comes just months after Google announced it would start integrating Android elements into Chrome OS.
A deeper merger than initially announced
The integration of Android and Chrome OS will be more extensive than what was first revealed in June. An anonymous source told Android Authority that Google plans to "migrate Chrome OS fully over to Android." However, it is still not clear how this merger will improve Google's chances to compete with the iPad, which runs on iPadOS — a derivative of iOS with tablet-specific features.
A multi-year project in the works
The merger of Android and Chrome OS is a long-term project, so don't expect immediate changes. However, once it is done, future Chromebooks are likely to run on this new version of Android with features from Chrome OS. The development comes just as rumors of Google's work on a Pixel laptop have started doing rounds, one that could run on this combined OS.