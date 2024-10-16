Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung has launched the Galaxy Ring in India, a compact, feature-packed smart ring available in three colors and nine sizes.

The device, priced at ₹39,000, offers health tracking, fitness capabilities, and integrates with the Galaxy ecosystem.

It's durable, water-resistant, and comes with a 'Find My Ring' function, 8MB storage, and a week-long battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India at ₹39,000: Check features

By Mudit Dube 03:44 pm Oct 16, 202403:44 pm

Launch offer

Samsung offers easy payment and bonus gift

To make Galaxy Ring more accessible, Samsung is providing a 24-month no-cost EMI option for customers using partner bank credit cards. An early bird offer also includes a complimentary 25W travel adapter for those who buy the device before October 18. The smart ring is available in three color variants: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. It comes in nine sizes (five to 13) to ensure a perfect fit for every user.

Device specifications

Galaxy Ring: A compact device packed with features

The Galaxy Ring is a small and lightweight device, with dimensions of just 7.0mm x 2.6mm and weight ranging between 2.3g (size five) and 3.0g (size 13). It provides a range of health tracking capabilities such as Sleep Score, heart rate metrics, movement patterns during sleep, Cycle Tracking for menstrual health, and Energy Scores to help users better understand their physical well-being. The ring also offers real-time heart rate alerts and fitness tracking capabilities.

Ecosystem integration

Galaxy Ring enhances the entire Galaxy ecosystem

Made from durable Titanium Grade 5, the Galaxy Ring boasts a 10ATM water resistance rating, making it capable of withstanding harsh conditions. It also lets you perform certain actions on your connected Galaxy smartphone through gestures. With this device, the entire Galaxy ecosystem expands further as it works not just with smartphones but also tablets and smartwatches from Samsung's product range. The wearable also works with non-Samsung Android smartphones.

Tech specs

Galaxy Ring's advanced technology and durability

The Galaxy Ring comes with 8MB of on-device storage and a bunch of sensors such as an accelerometer, PPG, skin temperature detection, and BLE 5.4 connectivity for seamless data transfer and syncing. It offers up to seven days of battery life and charges to 40% in just half an hour. The ring also features a 'Find My Ring' function to help users find their lost device.