Summarize Simplifying... In short Lost WhatsApp messages? No worries, you can recover them using Google Drive backups.

Simply go to WhatsApp settings, select 'Chat Backup', and choose 'Back up to Google Drive'.

If you've lost messages, uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp. The app will detect existing backups and prompt you to restore your chat history.

Remember, this only works if the backup was made before the messages were deleted. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can restore WhatsApp messages from a backup

Lost important messages on WhatsApp? Here's how to recover them

By Mudit Dube 09:45 am Nov 19, 202409:45 am

What's the story WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives, connecting millions of users across the globe. However, despite being so popular and easy to use, there are times when we accidentally delete important messages or even entire chat threads. In such cases, you can recover these lost conversations, if you have created a backup in advance. The easiest way to do this? Restore your WhatsApp data's backup.

Backup process

Backing up WhatsApp messages on Google Drive

For Android users, one of the most common ways to back up WhatsApp messages is Google Drive. To configure this feature, users have to open their WhatsApp app and head over to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup. From here, they can select 'Back up to Google Drive' and pick the frequency of backups (daily, weekly, or monthly). They can also choose if backups should be done over Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Restoration steps

Restoring deleted WhatsApp messages from Google Drive

To restore deleted chats from a Google Drive backup, users need to first uninstall and then reinstall WhatsApp on their device. Once they verify their phone number, the app will automatically detect any existing backups on Google Drive. They will be prompted with a message asking if they wish to restore their chat history. Tapping 'Restore' will recover their deleted messages. However, note that this method only works if the backup was created before the messages were deleted.