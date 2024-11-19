Lost important messages on WhatsApp? Here's how to recover them
WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives, connecting millions of users across the globe. However, despite being so popular and easy to use, there are times when we accidentally delete important messages or even entire chat threads. In such cases, you can recover these lost conversations, if you have created a backup in advance. The easiest way to do this? Restore your WhatsApp data's backup.
Backing up WhatsApp messages on Google Drive
For Android users, one of the most common ways to back up WhatsApp messages is Google Drive. To configure this feature, users have to open their WhatsApp app and head over to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup. From here, they can select 'Back up to Google Drive' and pick the frequency of backups (daily, weekly, or monthly). They can also choose if backups should be done over Wi-Fi or mobile data.
Restoring deleted WhatsApp messages from Google Drive
To restore deleted chats from a Google Drive backup, users need to first uninstall and then reinstall WhatsApp on their device. Once they verify their phone number, the app will automatically detect any existing backups on Google Drive. They will be prompted with a message asking if they wish to restore their chat history. Tapping 'Restore' will recover their deleted messages. However, note that this method only works if the backup was created before the messages were deleted.