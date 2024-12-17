Summarize Simplifying... In short Pausing your YouTube Premium subscription means you and any family members on your plan will temporarily lose access to Premium benefits, but any downloaded content will remain, just inaccessible.

Subscribers can choose how long they want to pause their membership

Want to pause your YouTube Premium subscription? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:53 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story YouTube lets subscribers of its premium services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, pause or resume their memberships anytime. To pause a subscription, you have to head over to the 'Paid memberships' section under your profile picture and tap on 'Deactivate,' followed by 'Pause instead.' Subscribers can choose how long they want to pause their membership, from one to six months.

Impact

What happens when you pause your membership?

During the pause, subscribers and any family members on their plan will lose access to YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium benefits. However, any downloaded videos or music will be retained but inaccessible until the membership is resumed. Subscribers can cancel their membership anytime during this paused period. Once the pause ends, they will automatically be charged for the next month at their usual rate.

Resumption

Resuming membership and billing changes

To resume a paused membership, users have to tap their profile picture, head to 'Paid memberships,' choose the desired plan, and tap 'Resume.' If the price has changed during the pause, subscribers will be notified through email at least 30 days in advance. Since 2022, new subscribers signing up on Android are billed via Google Play while existing subscribers remain unaffected by this billing change.