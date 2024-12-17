How to add videos to YouTube's 'Watch Later' playlist
YouTube provides a playlist called Watch Later. This allows you to add videos to it in order to watch them later. The adding process is different when you're watching a video, scrolling through Shorts, or just scrolling through videos. However, do note that videos marked as 'made for kids' cannot be added to any playlist or saved in the Watch Later section.
Adding videos to Watch Later
To add a video while watching, users have to tap "Save" and then "CHANGE" to choose Watch later or any other playlist. For Shorts, the process is a bit different. Users have to tap "More," then "Save to playlist," and select Watch later. When scrolling through videos, users can tap "More" next to the video title and select "Save to Watch later."
Removing videos from Watch Later playlist
The process of removing videos from the Watch Later playlist is also pretty straightforward. Users just have to tap on their profile picture to open the You tab. Under "Playlists," they have to select Watch later. Then, they have to tap "More" next to the video they want to remove and select "Remove from Watch later." This feature gives users control over what stays in their Watch Later playlist for future viewing.