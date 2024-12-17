Summarize Simplifying... In short Paying your loan EMI via Paytm is a breeze.

Simply log into your account, navigate to 'Recharge & Pay Bills', and select 'Pay Loan' under financial services.

Input your loan details, choose your payment mode, and confirm the payment.

Voila! You'll receive a confirmation on your registered email and phone, and any cashback will be credited within 24 hours.

Paytm allows you to set up auto payments

How to repay loan EMI using Paytm: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:52 pm Dec 17, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Paytm, one of the leading digital payment platforms in India, has made loan EMI repayment easier than ever for its users. The platform's intuitive interface makes it easy to manage loan EMIs, and even provides an option to set up automatic payments. This way, you'll never miss a due date for your loan repayments. Let's see how to pay EMI for your loan using Paytm.

Process

Look at the steps for payment

To repay a loan EMI on Paytm, users first have to log in or create a Paytm account. Once logged in, they should head over to 'Recharge & Pay Bills,' and click on 'Pay Loan' under financial services. They can also search for 'Pay Loan' using the search bar offered by the platform.

Information input

Entering loan details and selecting payment mode

After choosing the 'Pay Loan' option, users have to select their 'Lender' and 'Loan Payment Mode.' They then have to enter their loan account number and other required details. Paytm also offers list of promocodes which users can select and apply before making the payment.

Payment confirmation

Finalizing payment and receiving confirmation

The last step is for users to select the bank account they want to use to make the payment. After checking all the details, they can confirm the payment. Once the transaction is successful, a confirmation is sent to their registered email and phone number. Any applicable cashback is credited within 24 hours of successful transaction completion.