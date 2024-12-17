Summarize Simplifying... In short TRAI is set to revamp its DND app by March 2025 to combat the issue of spam calls more effectively, following criticism of its current version.

TRAI handles spam call issue with its all-new DND app

By Mudit Dube 04:44 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will release an updated version of its Do Not Disturb (DND) app in the next two months. This comes as part of TRAI's continued efforts to tackle the increasing menace of spam calls. The announcement was made by TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, who said the app's technical feasibility on new features is under discussion.

Current DND app faces criticism for limited effectiveness

The current DND app, which was launched back in 2016, has been criticized for not being effective enough and engaging users. Even after years of updates, including a spam detection engine for SMS, the app has been found cumbersome and ineffective by many users. Especially on Android, where bugs have been rampant. TRAI acknowledged this earlier this year and is working to fix it by March 2025.

Updated DND app expected to reduce spam calls

With some 270 million users in India receiving around five million spam calls every day, the revamped DND app is expected to cut down on unwanted communications significantly. Just in the first half of 2024, TRAI received over 790,000 complaints against unregistered telemarketers. The updated avatar of the DND app should be able to tackle these issues more effectively.

TRAI intensifies efforts against spam via SMS and OTT apps

Along with the revamped DND app, TRAI is also ramping up its fight against spam through SMS and over-the-top (OTT) messaging apps. Earlier this year, the telecom regulator had even asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to crack down on unsolicited communications through apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.