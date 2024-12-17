Saturn's rings could be as old as the solar system
A recent study led by a team of Japanese scientists suggests that Saturn's rings may be as old as 4.5 billion years, possibly as ancient as the solar system itself. This challenges the previously held belief that these rings were only between 100-400 million years old. The research, conducted by Ryuki Hyodo and his team from the Institute of Science Tokyo, was published in the Nature Geoscience journal.
New theory on rings challenges previous beliefs
The team used computer modeling to show that micrometeoroids vaporize on impact with the rings, leaving little residue and causing charged particles to be drawn toward Saturn or expelled into space. This process debunks the idea of "baby rings" and indicates that the rings look clean not because they are young, but due to their resistance to dirt accumulation.
Future missions to study Saturn's rings
To further support their findings, Hyodo and his team are conducting laboratory experiments simulating micrometeoroid impacts on icy particles. They are also planning future planetary exploration missions for a closer study of Saturn's rings. These missions could provide direct observations or indirect evidence to enhance our understanding of the age and nature of these iconic features in our solar system.