How to create your 2024 recap collage on Instagram

By Mudit Dube 01:17 pm Dec 17, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Instagram has launched a new "EOY-themed Collage" feature for Stories to help you create end-of-year recaps. The tool lets you highlight your best moments from 2024 in style. It gives the option to arrange multiple photos on a single Story slide and select from different themed titles like "How 2024 Started" and "How 2024 Ended." A smaller title option is "HNY," and there's a countdown sticker option like the current reminder feature in Stories.

User guide

Follow these steps to create 2024 recap collage

To use the new feature, users need to open the Instagram app and swipe right to access the Stories camera. Then, they should select "Create" at the bottom and choose "Collage" from the options. Users can add up to six photos from their gallery or take new ones using the in-app camera. After arranging the photos, they can add a title and countdown sticker before sharing their 2024 recap on Instagram Stories.

Sticker update

Instagram's new stickers encourage year-end sharing

Instagram has also introduced four new "Add Yours" stickers to prompt users to share their top moments of the year. You can use these stickers in Stories, making the end-of-year recap experience on the platform even more fun. The update is rolling out gradually worldwide starting today, with most users getting access by the end of the week. The feature will be available until early January 2025.

Festive enhancements

Instagram enhances DMs with festive themes

Along with the collage feature and new stickers, Instagram is also adding festive-themed direct messages. Now, you can send messages such as "Happy New Year" or "Hello 2025" to trigger fun on-screen effects. The social media platform is gradually rolling out the update globally, and users are advised to make sure their app is updated to access these new features.