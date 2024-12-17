Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube is testing a new feature that allows creators to respond to comments using their voice.

Currently, this feature is only available on the iOS app and can be used exclusively on the creator's own videos.

However, the playback of these voice replies is limited and cannot be played on certain devices like a Mac, but can be accessed through the YouTube app on devices like iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 6 phones. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is currently being tested

YouTubers can soon respond to comments with their voices

By Mudit Dube 12:43 pm Dec 17, 202412:43 pm

What's the story YouTube has started testing a new feature, one that would let content creators reply to comments with voice replies. The video-sharing platform is testing the feature with a small group of creators at the moment. The main aim of the move is to "enable more meaningful relationships between creators and their audiences," YouTube said.

Feature usage

How can creators use this feature?

Creators taking part in the trial can use this feature by clicking on a sound wave icon while responding to comments. They then get an option to "record a voice reply" and post it just like text comments. These voice replies can be interacted with like regular text comments by viewers, making the engagement experience on the platform even richer.

Platform restriction

Feature currently limited to iOS app

Currently, the voice reply feature is available only on the iOS app and can be used only on the creator's own videos. The playback of these voice replies is also restricted; they cannot be played in web browsers on certain devices like a Mac. However, they are accessible through the YouTube app on devices like iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 6 phones.