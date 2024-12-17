Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta's social media platform, Threads, has reached 100 million daily active users and boasts over 300 million monthly users, surpassing Bluesky's entire user base.

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:24 pm Dec 17, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company's social media platform, Threads, has crossed a major milestone of 100 million daily active users. This is the first time Meta has publicly revealed a daily active user count for any of its platforms. The announcement comes as rival Bluesky, which currently has over 25 million total users according to a Bluesky tracker, continues to gain traction.

Comparison

Threads outperforms Bluesky

Along with the daily active user milestone, Zuckerberg also disclosed that Threads has over 300 million monthly active users. The number dwarfs Bluesky's entire user base, emphasizing Threads's wider reach. Of course, the comparison is not a direct one but gives an idea of how the two platforms stack up against each other in terms of size and user popularity.

Features

Introducing new features amid competition

Threads has been actively improving its features to remain competitive in the market. The platform has rolled out Bluesky-inspired updates, including custom feeds and curated collections of accounts to follow. Meta is also testing a feature to let users choose their own default feed, responding to user demand for more customization options on the platform.

Ad rollout

Threads plans to introduce advertisements

Despite the positive updates and user growth, Threads is eyeing the introduction of advertisements into its platform. The company plans to potentially roll out these advertisements as early as next year.