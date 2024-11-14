Meta Quest users can now watch YouTube videos with friends
The YouTube app on Meta Quest is getting a major update that will let you watch videos with as many as seven other people. The new feature, which is currently in beta testing, aims to make the social experience of using the platform even better. To use it, you'll have to update your app first. And since the feature is still in beta, it may not be available for everyone just yet.
How to use the co-watching feature?
First, select the "Co-watch" icon that appears on the top of your screen (as three people grouped). Following this, a window will pop up asking you to "Invite people." From here, you can select people from your followers list to watch things together. This way, you can share a viewing experience on YouTube's Meta Quest app.
Limitations and potential
That said, the co-watching feature on YouTube's Meta Quest app is not without its limitations. For now, it only supports 2D content and requires each participant to individually pay for any premium content like movies. However, despite these restrictions, the feature offers a unique way for users to socialize in VR, potentially serving as an alternative to platforms like Horizon Worlds.