In brief Simplifying... In brief Meta Quest VR has introduced a multitasking feature that supports up to six virtual windows, enhancing user experience on models like Quest Pro, Quest 2, and Quest 3.

The latest update includes a "Theater View" button for focused viewing, a Horizon Feed for discovering new content, and improved features like swipe typing, QR code scanning for Wi-Fi setup, and customizable Do Not Disturb durations.

These updates are set to roll out gradually. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new feature is rolling out in the latest v67 update

Meta Quest's multitasking update makes juggling apps a breeze

By Akash Pandey 10:17 am Jul 04, 202410:17 am

What's the story Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the latest version of Horizon OS, v67, is introducing a multitasking feature for Quest owners. This experimental feature allows users to operate up to six virtual windows simultaneously. The feature can be activated by navigating to Settings, then Experimental, and toggling it. Once enabled, users can dock three windows in a layout Meta has termed "hinged," while also having the freedom to place and resize up to three additional windows wherever they prefer.

Compatibility

Multitasking feature compatible with multiple Quest models

The new multitasking feature is compatible with the Quest Pro, Quest 2, and Quest 3 models. It is especially beneficial on the Quest 3 when used in mixed reality mode, providing an augmented reality (AR) experience similar to Apple Vision Pro. The additional windows offer more options for users and reportedly allow them to move further away without losing sight of the windows.

New features

"Theater View" button and Horizon Feed

A "Theater View" button has been added in the latest update, which isolates and enlarges any one of the windows while dimming the others. This feature is compatible with video player, browser, and other 2D apps within Horizon OS. Additionally, Meta has introduced a new Horizon Feed section that showcases content from select creators. This section serves as a social platform for discovering new games and apps where users can like posts and share them with friends.

What's more?

Additional updates in Horizon OS v67

Other updates in v67 include swipe typing for seamless text input and QR code scanning for Wi-Fi setup, exclusive to Quest 3. The update also brings improved eye tracking for Quest Pro users and customizable durations for Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. Meta has indicated that this update will be gradually rolled out to users.